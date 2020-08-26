Dance video of Hira Mani and Yasir Hussain goes viral

(@fidahassanain)

There is a mix response from the fans and followers of both actors as some people have criticized them for dancing on Indian song and others said at least it should not have been in Muharram.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2020) Renowned actress Hira Mani’s dance with Yasir Hussain stormed internet on Wednesday.

A video showing Both Hira Mani and Yasir Hussain dancing on a song “tum se koe asha hey na tum se koe pyara” [neither is good from you and nor the beautiful] went viral on social media.

There was a huge crowd somewhere behind the closed doors. All those who were present there lauded both actors for their performance.

It is not clear yet that which type of gathering it was. The video surfaced at the moment when majority of the actors and all those related to the showbiz industry have abandoned their field engagements due to Muharram-ul-Harram.

Many of the fans also criticized both for dancing on an Indian song.