Death anniversary of Punjabi film hero Sultan Rahi observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The 24th death anniversary of Punjabi Film superstar Sultan Rahi was observed on Thursday.

Hew was born in 1938 in Muzaffarnagar, The East Punjab as Muhammad Sultan Khan, he began his film career in 1959 as a guest actor in film 'Baghi' but rose to tremendous fame after the release of film 'Maula Jatt' in 1979. During his career, he appeared in more than 700 Punjabi and Urdu-language movies and was also named in the Guinness Book of World Records as the most prolific actor. Sultan Rahi was shot dead this day in Gujranwala in 1996.

Sultan Rahi started his film career in 1959 as an extra in the 'Baghi' and in 1975 he became an action icon for lovers of Punjabi films.

Some of his mega hits include 'Maula Jatt', 'Sher Khan,' 'Chan Veryam', 'Kaley Chore', 'Godfather', 'Basheeraa' and 'Wehsi Gujjar'.

He remained the most popular Punjabi film hero during the 1970s and 1980s. During his professional career, he appeared in more than 850 Punjabi and Urdu-language flicks and was named in the Guinness Book of Records as the most prolific actor. His films were marked with diamond, platinum and silver jubilee awards.

The actor was murdered in on January 9,1996 while travelling from Lahore to Islamabad by robbers who tried to rob him and his friends. He was 58 years old at the time of his death.