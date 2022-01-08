UrduPoint.com

Deepika Padukone Says COVID-19 Made Her Look ‘physically Unrecognisable’

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2022 | 03:46 PM

Deepika Padukone says COVID-19 made her look ‘physically unrecognisable’

The Bollywood actress says that she needed to take two months off work because my mind wasn't working

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 8th, 2022) Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone unveiled that COVID-19 made her look ‘physically unrecognisable’ when she contracted it.

In a recent interview, the actor said, “Life after Covid changed for me because physically, I was unrecognizable completely... I think (due to) the medication I was given, the steroids that I was put on,”.

She said, “So Covid in itself was weird, your body feels different, your mind feels different,”.

The actress said, “I felt that when I had the illness it was still okay but after that, I needed to take two months off work because my mind wasn't working. The phase for me was very, very difficult,”.

The Bajirao Mastani actor on the work front is gearing up to win hearts with her stunning performance in Gehraiyaan which is set release on February 11.

The Padmaavat star including her immediate family members contracted the virus last year.

Related Topics

Bollywood Deepika Padukone February Family

Recent Stories

Murree incident grieves KP Chief Minister Mahmood ..

Murree incident grieves KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan

6 minutes ago
 Turkmen President Tells Government to Extinguish ' ..

Turkmen President Tells Government to Extinguish 'Gates of Hell' Gas Crater

6 minutes ago
 China diverts over 50 billion cubic meters of wate ..

China diverts over 50 billion cubic meters of water from south to north of count ..

6 minutes ago
 China authorizes around 700,000 invention patents ..

China authorizes around 700,000 invention patents in 2022

6 minutes ago
 Kenya cuts consumer power costs by 15 pct

Kenya cuts consumer power costs by 15 pct

6 minutes ago
 At least 19 tourists died in Murree hit by heavy s ..

At least 19 tourists died in Murree hit by heavy snowfall

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.