Deepika Padukone says COVID-19 made her look ‘physically unrecognisable’

(@FahadShabbir)

The Bollywood actress says that she needed to take two months off work because my mind wasn't working

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 8th, 2022) Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone unveiled that COVID-19 made her look ‘physically unrecognisable’ when she contracted it.

In a recent interview, the actor said, “Life after Covid changed for me because physically, I was unrecognizable completely... I think (due to) the medication I was given, the steroids that I was put on,”.

She said, “So Covid in itself was weird, your body feels different, your mind feels different,”.

The actress said, “I felt that when I had the illness it was still okay but after that, I needed to take two months off work because my mind wasn't working. The phase for me was very, very difficult,”.

The Bajirao Mastani actor on the work front is gearing up to win hearts with her stunning performance in Gehraiyaan which is set release on February 11.

The Padmaavat star including her immediate family members contracted the virus last year.