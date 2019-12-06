UrduPoint.com
Emma Stone Receives Whopping $45,000 Engagement Ring From Dave McCary

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 04:06 PM

US actress Emma Stone is now engaged to her boyfriend and Saturday Night Live writer and director David McCary

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th December, 2019) US actress Emma Stone is now engaged to her boyfriend and Saturday Night Live writer and director David McCary.The lovebirds were dating for over two years, however, they had been private about their relationship.The La La Land actress and McCary first met when the actress hosted SNL in 2016.The Golden Globe Award winning star displayed her diamond engagement ring in an Instagram post shared by her fiance McCary.According to media reports, the Kataoka Winter Pearl engagement ring Emma received could from about $35,000 to $45,000.

It has a pearl in the centre and is surrounded by a diamond halo.Other report says, the ring is made in Japan.The stone is said to be the favourite of Meghan Markle, Taylor Swift, Emma Watson and other high profile celebrities.Emma Stone and Dave McCary were congratulated by their fans and followers.Prior to Dave, Emma had been in a relationship with Andrew Garfield that ended in 2015

