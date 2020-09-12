UrduPoint.com
Esra Bilgic Starts Learning Urdu

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 06:07 PM

Esra Bilgic starts learning Urdu

A video went viral on social media in which Esra Bilgic who is known as Halime Sultan was seen using common Urdu phrases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12th, 2020) Popular Turkish actress Esra Bilgic known as Halime Sultan in famous Dirilis: Ertugrul started learning urdu, the national language of Pakistan.

According to the details, a video of Esra went viral on social media in which she could be seen speaking common phrases in Urdu.

She also translated those phrases in Turkish and English.

At the end of the video, she was seen enjoying the practice of speaking Urdu, much to the joy of her Pakistani fans.

More Stories From Showbiz

