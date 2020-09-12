Esra Bilgic starts learning Urdu

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12th, 2020) Popular Turkish actress Esra Bilgic known as Halime Sultan in famous Dirilis: Ertugrul started learning urdu, the national language of Pakistan.

She also translated those phrases in Turkish and English.

At the end of the video, she was seen enjoying the practice of speaking Urdu, much to the joy of her Pakistani fans.