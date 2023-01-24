UrduPoint.com

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published January 24, 2023 | 07:58 PM

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Sweeps 95th Academy Awards Nominations

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads the nominations for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards in March, receiving nominations in 11 of 23 categories, according to a live broadcast on Tuesday

These include nominations for best picture, best director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert); best actress (Michelle Yeoh); best supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan); and best supporting actress (Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu).

"The Banshees of Inisherin" and "All Quiet on the Western Front" followed with nine nominations each, including in the best picture category.

Seven other films were nominated for best picture, including: "Avatar: The Way of Water"; "Elvis"; "The Fabelmans"; "Tar"; "Top Gun: Maverick"; "Triangle of Sadness"; and "Women Talking.

"

Cate Blanchett ("Tar"); Ana de Armas ("Blonde"); Andrea Riseborough ("To Leslie"); Michelle Williams ("The Fabelmans"); and Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once") were nominated for best actress in a leading role.

Austin Butler ("Elvis"); Coin Farrell ("The Banshees of Inisherin"); Brendan Fraser ("The Whale"); Paul Mescal ("Aftersun") and Bill Nighy ("Living") were nominated for best actor in a leading role.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast on March 12, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

