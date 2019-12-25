Fans, colleagues send love messages to Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain over wedding festivities

(@fidahassanain)

Sadaf Kanwal, Ayeza Khan and Aiman sent love messages to the new couple and wished them happy life ahead.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2019) Friends and colleagues of Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are sending messages of love on as the wedding festivities were kicking off.

As the couple uploaded the picture of “Mayun” festivity of their wedding the fans and friends all just thronged to their pictures and videos and expressed their love for them.

Ayeza Khan, Sadaf Kanwal, Aiman Muneeb and Sami Khan all besides hundreds of fans of the couple commented on the status of Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz.

In her comment, Ayeza Khan wrote: MashAllah wish you a beautiful life ahead,”.

Aiman Muneeb commented on under Yasir’s post with heart struck emojis, saying: “Ufff!! MashaAllah MashaAllah,”.