UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farhan Saeed Slams Bollywood Musician Salim Merchant For Copying His Song

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 02:08 PM

Farhan Saeed Slams Bollywood Musician Salim Merchant for Copying His Song

Pakistani singer and actor Farhan Saeed has slammed Bollywood musician Salim Merchant for copying his song.Saeed took to Twitter and wrote, "Someone just sent me Salim Merchant's song Haareya, which is a total copy of my song Roiyaan.I wonder how they have the audacity to call themselves artists when they steal someone's work

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th September, 2019) Pakistani singer and actor Farhan Saeed has slammed Bollywood musician Salim Merchant for copying his song.Saeed took to Twitter and wrote, "Someone just sent me Salim Merchant's song Haareya, which is a total copy of my song Roiyaan.I wonder how they have the audacity to call themselves artists when they steal someone's work."Someone just sent me @salim_merchant song HAREYA, which is a total copy of my song ROIYAAN.

I wonder they have the audacity to call themselves artists when they steal someone s work.Karna hi hai to pooch ke kuro aur ager poochna nahin hai to at least acha to kuro!#stopstealingIf you want to do it, at least ask and if you don't want to ask, at least execute it well, he added.

Responding to tweet of Suno Chanda actor, Salim Merchant posted, "Farhan I just heard your song.It's a mere coincidence that the chorus of Haareya is like your song.

To be honest I've never heard it before. It happens many a times when notes have a natural progression from each other. Sulaiman & I have a track record of never plagiarising.Afterwards, Farhan replied, "If you say so! Another co incidence is we have the same lyricist! Anyway good luck

Related Topics

Pakistan Bollywood Twitter Same From Lucky Cement Limited KE

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Confers Medals To Outstan ..

4 minutes ago

PSL, PCB funds embezzled during Najam Sethi's tenu ..

3 minutes ago

PASSD ensures 10 million households access to Insa ..

18 seconds ago

Pakistan projects its "atoms for sustainable devel ..

20 seconds ago

Over two million women possess no identity documen ..

3 minutes ago

US companies urged to explore investment opportuni ..

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.