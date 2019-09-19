Farhan Saeed Slams Bollywood Musician Salim Merchant for Copying His Song

(@Aneesah05582539)

Pakistani singer and actor Farhan Saeed has slammed Bollywood musician Salim Merchant for copying his song.Saeed took to Twitter and wrote, "Someone just sent me Salim Merchant's song Haareya, which is a total copy of my song Roiyaan.I wonder how they have the audacity to call themselves artists when they steal someone's work

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th September, 2019)

I wonder they have the audacity to call themselves artists when they steal someone s work.Karna hi hai to pooch ke kuro aur ager poochna nahin hai to at least acha to kuro!#stopstealingIf you want to do it, at least ask and if you don't want to ask, at least execute it well, he added.

Responding to tweet of Suno Chanda actor, Salim Merchant posted, "Farhan I just heard your song.It's a mere coincidence that the chorus of Haareya is like your song.

To be honest I've never heard it before. It happens many a times when notes have a natural progression from each other. Sulaiman & I have a track record of never plagiarising.Afterwards, Farhan replied, "If you say so! Another co incidence is we have the same lyricist! Anyway good luck