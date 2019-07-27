Faysal Qureshi disassociates himself from Firdous Jamal’s opinion about Mahira Khan

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th July, 2019) Veteran actor Firdous Jamal had made some ageist comments for Mahira Khan in Faysal Qureshi’s morning show.

Speaking in the show, the actor said that Mahira Khan should do roles of a mother instead of a heroine.

Show host Faisal Qureshi said that he prays Mahira’s upcoming movie Superstar is a hit as none of her movies has been able to do good business this year.

Meanwhile, Firdous Jamal jumped in to give her opinion about Mahira Khan.

“Sorry to say, she is not heroine stuff. She is a mediocre sort of a model. She is not a good actress and not a heroine,” he said.

He went on to say, “She is over aged. There are no heroines in this age. They play the role of a mother.”

While Firdous Jamal made these comments, Faysal Qureshi was shocked. Although he did not react on the show, he took to Twitter to disassociate himself from the senior actor’s comments.

He said that Mahira Khan is a super star and he was shocked to hear Firdous Jamal’s comments, adding that her film Bin Roye was a huge hit.

“Thats how he thinks kiya faraq parhta hey ...she is super star and i was shocked too. I meant jo hit milni chahiye woh mily #binroye was hit but bari wali hit .khir i praised her 1000 times in my show no one shared that 🤔” he wrote.

In another tweet, he said that he and his show has nothing to do about his opinion.

“That’s his opinion uss mey ARY mera show ya main kahan sey aagaya bhai ...and watch complete clip aadi is saying something about me,” the morning show host added.

Firdous Jamal has come under fire for these remarks.

While he is a legend in his domain and has delivered numerous blockbuster hit dramas in the past including ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’, ‘Nargis’ and ‘Waris’, Mahira Khan has acted opposite to Shahrukh Khan as well in Bollywood movie Raees besides winning several national and international awards.