The sources say that the officer has been suspended after he registered FIR against the actors including Meesha, Iffat Omar and others for their alleged role in running fake campaign against fellow actor Ali Zafar.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd, 2020) A senior FIA investigator Asif Iqbal was suspended by the authorities after nine popular actors involved in social media war against each other were booked in a defamation case, the sources said.

Asif Iqbal was serving as an assistant director with Federal Investigation Agency for last many years. According to various reports, FIA Cyber Crime Wing Director Amir Farooqi suspended Assistant Director Asif Iqbal till the further orders.

The sources said that Asif Iqbal neither was issued show cause notice nor any reason was given behind his suspension.

They said that few days ago, he had tweeted about punishments for those who were found guilty of defaming others by spreading fake information on social media. He was removed after his tweet, they added.

The officer was investigating the matter of Meesha Shafi, Iffat Omar and others besides handling with the case of Ali Zafar.

The sources said that he was suspended just for lodging FIR against the actors involved in defaming Ali Zafar. Therefore, JusticeforAsifIqbal was trending on Twitter.