UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIA Officer Investigating Meesha Shafi, Others In Ali Zafar's Case Suspended

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 05:50 PM

FIA Officer investigating Meesha Shafi, others in Ali Zafar's case suspended

The sources say that the officer has been suspended after he registered FIR against the actors including Meesha, Iffat Omar and others for their alleged role in running fake campaign against fellow actor Ali Zafar.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd, 2020) A senior FIA investigator Asif Iqbal was suspended by the authorities after nine popular actors involved in social media war against each other were booked in a defamation case, the sources said.

Asif Iqbal was serving as an assistant director with Federal Investigation Agency for last many years. According to various reports, FIA Cyber Crime Wing Director Amir Farooqi suspended Assistant Director Asif Iqbal till the further orders.

The sources said that Asif Iqbal neither was issued show cause notice nor any reason was given behind his suspension.

They said that few days ago, he had tweeted about punishments for those who were found guilty of defaming others by spreading fake information on social media. He was removed after his tweet, they added.

The officer was investigating the matter of Meesha Shafi, Iffat Omar and others besides handling with the case of Ali Zafar.

The sources said that he was suspended just for lodging FIR against the actors involved in defaming Ali Zafar. Therefore, JusticeforAsifIqbal was trending on Twitter.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Ali Zafar Meesha Shafi Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency FIR

Recent Stories

HRCP slams PEMRA order

6 minutes ago

PCB announces women’s High Performance Camp in K ..

21 minutes ago

TCL continues to be the 2nd Largest TV Brand world ..

25 minutes ago

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

4 minutes ago

Azerbaijan says Armenia must withdraw troops to en ..

8 minutes ago

Global Community Should Urge Armenia to Leave 'Occ ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.