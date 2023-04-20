UrduPoint.com

Five Films Set To Release On Eid-ul-fitr

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published April 20, 2023 | 11:37 PM

Five new films including a Punjabi film will hit the box office on Eid-ul-fitr this year

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Five new films including a Punjabi film will hit the box office on Eid-ul-fitr this year.

According to a report of showbiz website, five new films will rule the hearts of audiences this year including,Huey Tum Ajnabi, starring Mikaal Zulfiqar and Sadia Khan in the lead roles, the film narrates a passionate love story amidst the backdrop of the 1971 war.

The cast also includes Sohail Ahmed, Mehmood Aslam, Shafqat Cheema, Samina Pirzada, Ayesha Umer, Shamoon Abbasi, and Alyy Khan.Other Eid attractions includes Daadal, Dorr, Money Back Guarantee and a Punjabi film Lahore Qalandar

