LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2023) Popular Lollywood actress Fiza Ali candidly discussed her decision to step back from the limelight, shedding light on the challenges she faced in her personal life.

Despite the separation from her ex-husband, Fawad Farooq, Fiza Ali revealed that she remains steadfast in not tolerating any criticism directed towards him. The actress, who was a guest on the show, delved into the intricacies of her failed marriage, providing insights into the factors that led her to distance herself from the entertainment industry.

“ initiated work on the third day after my daughter's birth and maintained a consistent shooting schedule. However, the unsavory behavior of certain individuals on set compelled me to withdraw from dramas,” shared Fiza Ali during the interview.

Elaborating on her decision to step away from the showbiz industry, Fiza Ali disclosed, “My departure from showbiz was influenced by my ex-husband, Fawad.

Upon returning to work post-separation, I encountered people expressing sympathy for Fawad, including those who were his friends. I found this discomforting, and I could not endure criticism directed at him, prompting my departure from the drama scene."

The actress emphasized that her ex-husband had never mistreated her, stating, "You cannot listen to criticism of a person who has never harmed you. My ex-husband never hit me or abused me. He didn't even know what cursing was; he is a very good person."

Addressing potential speculation about her decision, Fiza Ali acknowledged, “There can be various reasons for the separation between two individuals. However, I anticipate criticism from the public, questioning why I chose to step back if everything was fine,”.

Fiza Ali, who tied the knot with Fawad Farooq in 2007 and shares a daughter with him, remains resilient in her decision and is determined to focus on her personal well-being amidst the public scrutiny surrounding her choices.