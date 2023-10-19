Sufi, folk and Classical Singer, Wahdat Rameez, gave a solo performance at Arts Council here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Sufi, folk and Classical Singer, Wahdat Rameez, gave a solo performance at Arts Council here on Thursday.

He started with Khawaja Ghulam Fareed Kafi, followed by ghazal and classical songs. The performance was mesmerising and the audiences were transported to a world where every word held meaning, where every note was a testament to the human experience.

Wahdat's voice soared to new heights, entwining with the melodies played by the accompanying musicians. Ustad Riaz played tabla fantastically while rests of orchestra were also matchless.

As the last note hung in the air with all time favorite Dhamaal "Lal Meri putt rukhi O", the crowd erupted into thunderous applause, unable to contain their admiration and awe. The performance transcended mere entertainment. It became a transformative experience, a reminder of the power of music to heal, inspire, and connect people in a profound way.

Later, talking to APP, the classical singer stated that only those artists who had an "authentic trainer" could succeed in life. He urged budding singers to follow the straight path and be honest in their work if they want to excel.