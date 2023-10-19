Open Menu

Folk Singer Wahdat Rameez's Solo Performance Mesmireses Audience

Chand Sahkeel Published October 19, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Folk singer Wahdat Rameez's solo performance mesmireses audience

Sufi, folk and Classical Singer, Wahdat Rameez, gave a solo performance at Arts Council here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Sufi, folk and Classical Singer, Wahdat Rameez, gave a solo performance at Arts Council here on Thursday.

He started with Khawaja Ghulam Fareed Kafi, followed by ghazal and classical songs. The performance was mesmerising and the audiences were transported to a world where every word held meaning, where every note was a testament to the human experience.

Wahdat's voice soared to new heights, entwining with the melodies played by the accompanying musicians. Ustad Riaz played tabla fantastically while rests of orchestra were also matchless.

As the last note hung in the air with all time favorite Dhamaal "Lal Meri putt rukhi O", the crowd erupted into thunderous applause, unable to contain their admiration and awe. The performance transcended mere entertainment. It became a transformative experience, a reminder of the power of music to heal, inspire, and connect people in a profound way.

Later, talking to APP, the classical singer stated that only those artists who had an "authentic trainer" could succeed in life. He urged budding singers to follow the straight path and be honest in their work if they want to excel.

Related Topics

World Music All

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia donates dates to PBM for distribution ..

Saudi Arabia donates dates to PBM for distribution among needy

4 minutes ago
 PM Kakar’s visit gets extensive coverage in Chin ..

PM Kakar’s visit gets extensive coverage in Chinese media

4 minutes ago
 Minister directs to address food shortages in KP, ..

Minister directs to address food shortages in KP, wheat supply to Chitral

4 minutes ago
 Stocks mixed as investors worry over Middle East c ..

Stocks mixed as investors worry over Middle East crisis

5 minutes ago
 NCHR, IOM to strengthen cooperation on human prote ..

NCHR, IOM to strengthen cooperation on human protection

5 minutes ago
 Dr. Nadeem directs to improve PNC performance

Dr. Nadeem directs to improve PNC performance

8 minutes ago
SC adjourns case of Park-Arab refineries' employee ..

SC adjourns case of Park-Arab refineries' employees

1 minute ago
 Far-left criticism of Israel creates dilemma for S ..

Far-left criticism of Israel creates dilemma for Spanish PM

1 minute ago
 Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC CWC clash against Au ..

Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC CWC clash against Australia

1 minute ago
 Pakistan blindly trusts China; nothing to be allow ..

Pakistan blindly trusts China; nothing to be allowed to undermine our partnershi ..

1 minute ago
 Balochistan govt to ensure completion development ..

Balochistan govt to ensure completion development projects in Quetta on deadline

49 seconds ago
 Wild card Mochizuki stuns top seed Fritz at Japan ..

Wild card Mochizuki stuns top seed Fritz at Japan Open

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Showbiz