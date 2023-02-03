UrduPoint.com

French Fashion Designer Paco Rabanne Dies Aged 88

Chand Sahkeel Published February 03, 2023 | 07:47 PM

French Fashion Designer Paco Rabanne Dies Aged 88

Spanish-born French fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died in northwest France at the age of 88, the House of Paco Rabanne said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Spanish-born French fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died in northwest France at the age of 88, the House of Paco Rabanne said on Friday.

"The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88.

Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration. We are grateful to Monsieur Rabanne for establishing our avant-garde heritage and defining a future of limitless possibilities," the house said in a statement.

Related Topics

Century France Died

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Europe and ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs discuss strate ..

19 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions cro ..

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions cross AED9bn

34 minutes ago
 De Gaulle's pro-Kremlin grandson causes unease in ..

De Gaulle's pro-Kremlin grandson causes unease in France

9 minutes ago
 CPO directs to extend infallible security for Paki ..

CPO directs to extend infallible security for Pakistan Super League (PSL) match ..

9 minutes ago
 PKLI state-of-the-art hospital providing best heal ..

PKLI state-of-the-art hospital providing best health facilities: Punjab Caretake ..

9 minutes ago
 Only 41% of Americans Believe Police Treat Black, ..

Only 41% of Americans Believe Police Treat Black, White People Equally - Poll

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.