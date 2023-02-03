French Fashion Designer Paco Rabanne Dies Aged 88

Spanish-born French fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died in northwest France at the age of 88, the House of Paco Rabanne said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Spanish-born French fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died in northwest France at the age of 88, the House of Paco Rabanne said on Friday.

"The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88.

Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration. We are grateful to Monsieur Rabanne for establishing our avant-garde heritage and defining a future of limitless possibilities," the house said in a statement.