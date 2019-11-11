Ghulam Abbas, others pay tribute to A Nayyar on his 3rd anniversary

(@Aneesah05582539)

Living legend Ghulam Abbas has said that A Nayyar was a complete singer, and there is no match of his voice till today

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Living legend Ghulam Abbas has said that A Nayyar was a complete singer, and there is no match of his voice till today.

Talking to APP on the third death anniversary of Arthur Nayyar, popularly known as A Nayyar, Ghulam Abbas said that he sang melodious songs which would be remembered for long. "Though he is not among us today, he will remain alive in the hearts of music-lovers forever," he said and added that Alamgir, Nazia Hassan, Zohaib Hassan, Ali Shaki were his followers in the pop music.

"A Nayyar was junior to me and he was a restaurant manager working under a music company office in front of the Punjab Assembly at The Mall Lahore," Ghulam Abbas recalls adding that he came to meet him when one day he went to EMI studios for recording a song of Nisar Bazmi Sahib.

"I introduced him to Bazmi Sahib, Robin Ghosh, A Hameed and M Ashraf after listening to him. Finally, A Nayyar became a student of M Ashraf, who gave him a chance in singing," said Abbas and added that he sang songs for around 28 films.

A Nayyar laid foundation of Western music in his singing and was inspired by Legendary singer Kishor Kumar, he said adding that singers like him are born in centuries. He was a good voice for film screening and was an asset for the Music industry, Ghulam Abbas noted.

A Nayyar is also very hard to copy like the melody queen Noor Jehan and Mehdi Hassan, he added.

A Multan-based musician Ustad Sagheer said A Nayyar was a sweet voice whom film directors and musicians of 1970s gave equal opportunities of singing without any discrimination just like SB John and Saleem Raza.

The senior musician, who has been associated with the industry for 50 years, said that A Nayyar was a versatile singer and a melodious artiste.

Kishor Kumar was somewhere in the conscience of the singer, Ustad Sagheer said adding that 'Ji rahay hen hum tunha or tera gham tenha' is a beautiful song sung by him.

Radio Pakistan Station Director Asif Khatran said that A Nayyar was a great singer just like Ahmed Rushdi. Though he belonged to a small village in Sahiwal, he shifted to Lahore for employement purposes and later became a great singer, he added.

Programme Manager Radio Pakistan Multan Riaz Mailsi said that A Nayyar was a fresh voice in an era of famous singers like Ahmad Rushdi, Masood Rana, Mujeeb Alam, and he secured his place among them with his hard work.

He recalled that the singer began his career with Radio Pakistan and then got a place at the ptv.

He sang duet with Rubina Badr in Bahisht, directed by Hassan Tariq, in 1974, Mailsi said adding that "Zid na kar iss qadr Jaan-i-Jaan" was a different song compared to tragedy songs A Nayyar sang. Overall, he was an amazing singer, the broadcaster added.