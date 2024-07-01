Gippy Grewal Arrives In Pakistan For Promotion Of New Film
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 01, 2024 | 07:41 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 1st, 2024) Prominent Indian actor and singer of Punjabi films, Gippy Grewal, has reportedly arrived in Pakistan to promote his latest film. This is not Grewal’s first visit to the country.
Gippy Grewal is a leading figure in the Punjabi film industry, recognized for his exceptional contributions in both acting and singing. According to social media reports, he has once again arrived in Pakistan, though further details about his visit remain undisclosed.
Last year, Grewal, along with Binnu Dhillon and Karamjeet Anmol, visited Pakistan to promote their film “Mojan Hi Mojan.
” During that trip, the trio also toured the Kartarpur Corridor.
Indian Punjabi films enjoy significant popularity in Pakistan, and Pakistani actors have been actively participating in Indian Punjabi films for some time. Artists like Iftikhar Thakur, Nasir Chinyoti, and Naseem Vicky have showcased their talents in various Punjabi films, enhancing the appeal of cross-border film collaborations.
