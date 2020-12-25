‘Had Coronavirus not been there I would have married to Alia Bhatt,’: Ranbir Kapoor speaks up about his marriage ideal

(@fidahassanain)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt both are considered as a perfect fashionable couple.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2020) Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor said that he would married to Alia Bhatt if global pandemic COVID-19 would have not been there, the Indian media reported on Friday.

The reports said that the couple was close to each other and they both were spotted together in different places.

The news of the actor statement of marrying Ali Bhatt went viral on social media like the fire in jungle. The celebrities and people from walks of life are making different comments after this revelation.