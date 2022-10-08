Hania, Farhan to be seen in another drama soon

(@Abdulla99267510)

Qasim Ali Mureed who has made this revelation says they are engaged with talks about their next drama.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 8th, 2022) Lollywood stars Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed might be back soon in another drama, director Qasim Ali Mureed said on Saturday.

Both Hania and Farhan have stormed into social media due to their performances in drama "Mere Humsafar'".

Talking to reporter at the social media setup, Director Mureed said that they’re talking about bringing the duo back for another story.

"The kind of response I’ve received, it’s unbelievable. They’ve all gone mad, ‘We want season two,’ they’re saying. There are thousands of messages," he said, talking about the state the drama has left fans in.

Responding to a question, Mureed said, "I hope so. It won’t be a season two exactly, it could be the same team creating a drama together with an arc that matches ‘Mere Humsafar’s’, maybe even a character. I’m looking forward to doing another project with Farhan and Hania and why not, Saira Raza could be the writer."

He made it clear that it would not be a continuation of "Mere Humsafar", adding that it won’t be the second season

Produced by Six Sigma Plus, Mere Humsafar also starred Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Samina Ahmad, Zoya Nasir, Hira Umer and Tara Mahmood.