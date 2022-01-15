Has Mehwish Hayat joined Ms Marvel ?

(@FahadShabbir)

The actress prefers to stay mum as reports emerge that she has joined Fawad Khan and Nimra Bucha for Ms Marvel.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2022) Lollywood star and recipient of Sitar-e-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat has reportedly joined Ms Marvel.

The report of joining of Mehwish Hayat has been followed by the joining of Fawad Khan and Nimra Bucha. However, the actress has not confirmed her participation.

Ms Marvel is set to hit OTT platforms in summer 2022.

Earlier, Fawad Khan had shared his experience of working in the movie during an interview. He had said that it was a wonderful experience and it was really good fun. The actor had said that it was fun and avoided to say anything more about the project.

The film is also starring Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azhar Usman and Travina Springer.