UrduPoint.com

Has Mehwish Hayat Joined Ms Marvel ?

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2022 | 04:16 PM

Has Mehwish Hayat joined Ms Marvel ?

The actress prefers to stay mum as reports emerge that she has joined Fawad Khan and Nimra Bucha for Ms Marvel.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2022) Lollywood star and recipient of Sitar-e-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat has reportedly joined Ms Marvel.

The report of joining of Mehwish Hayat has been followed by the joining of Fawad Khan and Nimra Bucha. However, the actress has not confirmed her participation.

Ms Marvel is set to hit OTT platforms in summer 2022.

Earlier, Fawad Khan had shared his experience of working in the movie during an interview. He had said that it was a wonderful experience and it was really good fun. The actor had said that it was fun and avoided to say anything more about the project.

The film is also starring Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azhar Usman and Travina Springer.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Mehwish Hayat Nimra Bucha Fawad Khan

Recent Stories

One killed, three injured on road

One killed, three injured on road

2 minutes ago
 Six more diagnosed with Omicron virus in RWP

Six more diagnosed with Omicron virus in RWP

2 minutes ago
 NCOC directs for taking stringent measures to tack ..

NCOC directs for taking stringent measures to tackle Omicron cases

2 minutes ago
 Two shopkeepers booked for overcharging

Two shopkeepers booked for overcharging

2 minutes ago
 Dera Radio celebrates 40th anniversary

Dera Radio celebrates 40th anniversary

2 minutes ago
 Imran khan’a sports policy is a people friendly ..

Imran khan’a sports policy is a people friendly initiative:chaudhary Zubair Ka ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.