Hira Mani In Her Bid To Singing Fails To Engage Audience At Wembley

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 17, 2022 | 06:13 PM

The actress makes possible efforts to engage the audience but the did not respond to her and the awkward moment goes viral on social media.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2022) Lollywood actress Hira Mani who was singing a song 'Ja Tujhe Maaf Kiya' but failed to move the audience in the Wembley arena in London.
The actress was there to show performance at a show held in connection with Jashan-e-Azaadi on August 14.
The actress sang the lyrics and tried to engange the audience but there was no response. The hall was full of people but they did not respond to the actress' call to sing along with her.
The awkward moment went viral on social media.

'Ja Tujhe Maaf Kiya' is the song from her drama serial "Do Bol".
Mani also tried to engage the audience by saying that she would not sing but despite that she could not get any response from the auidence.
The actress is quite interesting in singing and has been taking part in the musical events instead of focusing more on her profession of acting in dramas. She believes she is a vocalist too but perhaps the fans do not think so.

