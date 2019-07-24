UrduPoint.com
Humaima Malick Breaks Silence On Abusive Relationship

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 11 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 05:00 PM

Humaima Malick breaks silence on abusive relationship

She had three years of abusive marriage and seven years of another abusive relationship and it repeated again.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th July, 2019) Following the domestic violence allegations against actor and DJ Mohsin Abbas Haider, actress Humaima Malick has spoken up about her abusive relationship.

Taking to Insta story, Humaima shared that although it has been years but all those years and the pain filled days and night still haunt her.

“I was only 19, 20 year old miserable young girl who couldn’t even share her screaming wounds with her family,” she wrote.

Humaima further said that she is shameful of herself today that she didn't do anything for herself in three years of abusive marriage and seven years of another abusive relationship and it repeated again.

While I was working making a good life for myself and my entire family, l have been threatened, abused and beaten to death not once but many times, she revealed.

The actress said that she is not scared anymore, she is only shameful of her silence now.

This comes after actor and tv host Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife Fatima Sohail alleged her husband of domestic violence.

In a Facebook post, Fatima alleged that Mohsin pulled her from hair, dragged her on floor, kicked her several times, punched her on face and threw her on the wall while she was pregnant.

While Mohsin Abbas rejected these allegations, Humaima Malick and her sister Dua Malick came forward as witnesses.

Taking to Twitter, Humaima condemned domestic violence and claimed to be a witness of the torture.

