UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘I Swear We Never Danced Nor Played Any Music At Masjid Wazir Khan’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 31 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 12:24 PM

‘I swear we never danced nor played any music at Masjid Wazir Khan’

Singer Bilal Saeed has apologized from his fans and friends for being hurt over shooting at Masjid Wazir Khan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2020) Singer Bilal Saeed swore that neither they danced nor they played any music while shooting at Masjid Wazir Khan here on Monday.

Taking to twitter, Singer Bilal Saeed also apologized from the fans and friends over controversy at the mosque.

“We realized that whatever has happened during last few days has hurt you, and we, as a Muslim, civilized man and artist, will never hurt any other religion, cast and color and human beings,” said the singer in a video message on Twitter.

He said that he and Saba Qamar appeared in short film during a shooting at Masjid Wazir Khan but refused that they did not commit anything against the respect and dignity of the mosque—the house of God.

Masjid Wazir Khan is centuries old masque built by Mughal emperor.

Few days ago, a video of song and dances of actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed in the historic mosque ‘Masjid Wazir Khan’ in the provincial capital under the administration of the Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs department went viral on social media.

A production house was given permission for the shooting in the mosque by the Assistant Director Tableegh e Tarbiyyat but the higher ups of the department were kept unaware of the shooting of the dance. However, the assistant director claimed that he had given permission for the Nikkah scene.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Music Punjab Social Media Twitter Man Saba Qamar God Mosque Muslim From

Recent Stories

Kashmiri-Pakistani diaspora have played a critical ..

45 minutes ago

AJK president, Hekmatyar terms Kashmir as deep wou ..

47 minutes ago

Afghan refugees’ profess of voluntary repatriati ..

53 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 15 people, infects 539 others ov ..

1 hour ago

Court indicts Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane refere ..

1 hour ago

UNGA President-elect Volkan Bozkir reaches Ministr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.