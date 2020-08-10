‘I swear we never danced nor played any music at Masjid Wazir Khan’

(@fidahassanain)

Singer Bilal Saeed has apologized from his fans and friends for being hurt over shooting at Masjid Wazir Khan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2020) Singer Bilal Saeed swore that neither they danced nor they played any music while shooting at Masjid Wazir Khan here on Monday.

Taking to twitter, Singer Bilal Saeed also apologized from the fans and friends over controversy at the mosque.

“We realized that whatever has happened during last few days has hurt you, and we, as a Muslim, civilized man and artist, will never hurt any other religion, cast and color and human beings,” said the singer in a video message on Twitter.

He said that he and Saba Qamar appeared in short film during a shooting at Masjid Wazir Khan but refused that they did not commit anything against the respect and dignity of the mosque—the house of God.

Masjid Wazir Khan is centuries old masque built by Mughal emperor.

Few days ago, a video of song and dances of actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed in the historic mosque ‘Masjid Wazir Khan’ in the provincial capital under the administration of the Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs department went viral on social media.

A production house was given permission for the shooting in the mosque by the Assistant Director Tableegh e Tarbiyyat but the higher ups of the department were kept unaware of the shooting of the dance. However, the assistant director claimed that he had given permission for the Nikkah scene.