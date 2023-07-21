Iconic US Singer, Winner of 19 Grammy Awards Tony Bennett Dies at 96 - Reports

(@Aneesah05582539)

Tony Bennett, an iconic US singer of pop and jazz romantic songs, has died in his hometown of New York at the age of 96, two weeks before his birthday, NBC News reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Tony Bennett, an iconic US singer of pop and jazz romantic songs, has died in his hometown of New York at the age of 96, two weeks before his birthday, NBC News reported on Friday.

The cause of his death remains unclear at the moment. It is known that Bennett had been battling with Alzheimer's for the past seven years.

The legendary singer's full name is Anthony Dominick Benedetto and he was born on August 3, 1926, in Queens, New York.

Throughout his seven-decade singing career, Bennett received 19 Grammy Awards, including in 2022 together with Lady Gaga, and was nominated 41 times for the prestigious music award, according to the Grammy Awards website.

Bennett issued his first album, Because of You, in 1952. Ten years later in 1962, he received his first Grammy Award for Record of the Year and Best Solo Vocal Performance for his song "I Left My Heart In San Francisco."

As Bennett's popularity gradually waned due to changing music fashion in the 70s and 80s, he started using drugs but managed to overcome the problem over time.

Bennett is survived by his wife since 2007, Susan, and his four children.