Imran Abbas showers praise on Lollywood actresses in heartfelt note

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2023) Imran Abbas, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry known for his talent and charisma, continued to receive recognition and admiration.

The heartthrob recently took to Instagram to express his appreciation for some of Lollywood's top actresses.

In a heartfelt note accompanying stunning photos with these showbiz beauties, Imran Abbas praised Mahnoor Baloch for her roles in 'Noor Bano' and 'Pal mein Ishq,' Sanam Jung for her performances in 'Dil-e-Muzter' and 'Alvida,' and Neelum Muneer for her role in 'Ehram-e-Junoon.' He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with such immensely talented, incredibly gorgeous, and amazing leading ladies, acknowledging their special place in his heart.

Imran Abbas also shared a delightful photo with Sanam Jung, describing their friendship as unconditional and truly best friends forever.

Sanam Jung reciprocated the sentiment, expressing her appreciation for Imran's pure heart, respectfulness, and generous nature.

She reminisced about their ten-year friendship, highlighting the strong connection they established on the set of 'Dil-e-Muzter.' Sanam concluded her heartfelt comment by praising Imran as a gem and sending him lots of love.

On the professional front, Imran Abbas is preparing for his highly-anticipated drama serial 'Tumharey Husn Kay Naam,' where he will be starring alongside the immensely talented Saba Qamar. Fans are eagerly awaiting this collaboration, which promises to be a treat for the viewers.