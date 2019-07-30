UrduPoint.com
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain Are Officially Engaged!

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 26 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:01 PM

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain are officially engaged!

Actor Yasir Hussain had proposed Iqra Aziz at the Lux Style Awards (LSA). 

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th July, 2019) Actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are officially engaged now.

The first picture from their engagement is being circulated on social media.

Iqra Aziz is seen wearing a white and gold outfit while Yasir Hussain is pulling off white shalwar kameez with maroon waistcoat.

The couple looks happy as they make their relationship official.

See the picture here:

Actor Yasir Hussain had proposed Iqra Aziz at the Lux Style Awards (LSA).

Both of the stars were frequently seen posting stories and posts on social media and the couple posted a love confession on their Instagram account last Valentine’s Day.

However, they made it official at LSA with their engagement.

In a dramatic scene, Yasir Hussain while hosting the show suddenly took a pause from his performance and expressed his feelings for Iqra.

He bowed down on his knees and proposed Iqra in front of the entire entertainment fraternity. The actor also presented her an engagement ring which Iqra happily accepted.

This was followed by Yasir Hussain intimately kissing Iqra.

The video of Yasir proposing Iqra had gone viral on internet.

Best wishes for the couple for their future!

