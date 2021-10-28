UrduPoint.com

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Off To Dubai For Something Exciting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 03:50 PM

Iqra Aziz, Yasir off to Dubai for something exciting

The couple shared their photos and pictures on their way to Dubai on work trip.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2021) Lollywood couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have departed for Dubai for something exciting.

The couple took Instagram and shared their pictures and videos on their way to Dubai.

Yasir Hussain shared a photo of himself turning muse for wife Iqra.

He wrote, "The Art and The Artist Good bye Pakistan,".

Iqra also shared her post on Instagram stories.

She wrote, "On our way to something exciting,".

