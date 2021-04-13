UrduPoint.com
Ira Khan Takes Kickboxing Lessons From Her Boyfriend Nurpur Shikhare

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 05:29 PM

The daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan had her romance with Nurpur Shikhare public few days ago before Valentine’s Day this year.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 13th, 2021) Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, is taking kickboxing lessons from her boyfriend Nurpur Shikhare.

Taking to Instagram, Ira Khan posted the video wherein she tried some kickboxing steps with Nupur Shikhare.

“Kick-boxing is surely not my thing. What are my arms even doing? ! Also... dropping Popeye is clearly not my thing either #fail #firstclass #surpriseattack.”

She took a tumble at the end of the video and fell in the arms of Nurpur as they both laughed. The loved-up video had gone viral on social media.

