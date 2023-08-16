Open Menu

Iran Jails Director Roustaee Over Cannes Film Screening

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 16, 2023 | 03:23 PM

"Leila's Brothers," a captivating portrayal of a family navigating economic challenges in Tehran, is prohibited in Iran following its release last year.

TEHRAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th, 2023) A court in Iran handed down a six-month prison sentence to acclaimed filmmaker Saeed Roustaee for showcasing his film "Leila's Brothers" at the Cannes Film Festival last year, according to local sources on Tuesday.

The movie competed for the Palme d'Or at last year's Cannes festival, earning the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) award despite missing the top prize.

Reformist daily Etemad reported that Roustaee and the movie's producer, Javad Noruzbegi, were both sentenced to six months in prison for screening the film at the Cannes Film Festival.

The two were found guilty of promoting opposition propaganda against the Islamic system.

"Leila's Brothers" faced a ban after being submitted to international film festivals without authorization and its director's refusal to comply with the culture ministry's requested changes, as stated by official media.

The filmmakers will serve just nine days, or one-twentieth of their sentence, while the remainder will remain suspended over a five-year period, as per Etemad. The verdict is open to appeal.

During the suspension, the defendants are required to complete a film-making course while upholding national and ethical interests, refraining from interactions with fellow cinema professionals, as reported by the newspaper.

Roustaee, aged 34, gained international recognition following the release of his 2019 film "Just 6.5," which boldly addressed Iran's drug crisis and the harsh, unproductive police response.

Iran's robust film industry, boasting renowned figures such as Jafar Panahi and Asghar Farhadi, has been celebrated globally with numerous awards.

