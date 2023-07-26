Open Menu

Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor Dies Aged 56 - Reports

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published July 26, 2023 | 11:18 PM

Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor Dies Aged 56 - Reports

The famous Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has died aged 56, the Irish Times newspaper reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The famous Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has died aged 56, the Irish Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

In 1990, O'Connor received the prestigious Grammy Music Award for the album I Don't Want What I Haven't Got, and her song Nothing Compares 2 U became the best song according to the Billboard Music Awards in the same year. In total, the singer released ten studio albums.

Related Topics

Music Died Same Ireland Best

Recent Stories

EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million ..

EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million in H1 2023

8 minutes ago
 NA body to summon RPO, DG FIA in IUB scandal

NA body to summon RPO, DG FIA in IUB scandal

4 minutes ago
 PAC for conducting investigation on NADRA's data l ..

PAC for conducting investigation on NADRA's data leakage issue

4 minutes ago
 People living on Hub Dam's outskirts asked to move ..

People living on Hub Dam's outskirts asked to move safer places

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Malakand Division visits flood affect ..

Commissioner Malakand Division visits flood affected areas

10 minutes ago
 Russia, Mozambique Hold Security Consultations in ..

Russia, Mozambique Hold Security Consultations in Maputo - Security Council

10 minutes ago
Chisinau's Decision to Reduce Russia's Diplomatic ..

Chisinau's Decision to Reduce Russia's Diplomatic Presence Will Affect Citizens ..

10 minutes ago
 Kirby Says No Links Between Reed's Fighting in Ukr ..

Kirby Says No Links Between Reed's Fighting in Ukraine, US Efforts to Bring Amer ..

10 minutes ago
 Skilled workforce pillar of economic development, ..

Skilled workforce pillar of economic development, prosperity: President KATI

17 minutes ago
 Quetta, adjoining areas receive rain

Quetta, adjoining areas receive rain

17 minutes ago
 7th Muharram procession concludes peacefully amid ..

7th Muharram procession concludes peacefully amid strict security measures

17 minutes ago
 US Summer Oil Demand Underwhelms Despite End to Su ..

US Summer Oil Demand Underwhelms Despite End to Supply Injections From Strategic ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz