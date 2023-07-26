(@Aneesah05582539)

The famous Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has died aged 56, the Irish Times newspaper reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The famous Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has died aged 56, the Irish Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

In 1990, O'Connor received the prestigious Grammy Music Award for the album I Don't Want What I Haven't Got, and her song Nothing Compares 2 U became the best song according to the Billboard Music Awards in the same year. In total, the singer released ten studio albums.