Is Peshawar Zalmi hiring Pop Icon Rihana for its anthem?

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2021) The fans of Peshawar Zalmi are curious about pop singer Rihana’s hiring for “Zalmi’ anthem” after the Franchise owner made an interesting tweet in this regard.

Rihana in Pakistan also became top trend on Thursday early morning.

The cricket fans and others talked about Pop icon Rihana.

She came to limelight in the local media after she tweeted about Indian farmers’ protests against Modi government.

On Wednesday, Javed Afridi took to Twitter and raised a question about pop icon Rihana.

He wrote: “RIHANNA FOR ZALMI ANTHEM,”.

After his tweet, the mood of Peshawar Zalmi’s fans turned curious and they started talking about hiring of Rihana—the world’s famous singer and actress.