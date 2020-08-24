UrduPoint.com
Jamshed Ansari Remembered On His 15th Anniversary

Mon 24th August 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Fans of prominent actor of radio, tv and film Jamshed Ansari observed his 15th death anniversary on Monday across the country to pay homage to his services in the film and drama industry.

Jamshed Ansari was born in Saharanpur, India on December 31, 1942. At the age of six he migrated to Pakistan along with his family members in 1948.Jamshed received Bachelors of Arts degree in 1964.

In a career spanning over 40 years, he has to his credit over 200 TV dramas, three films and many radio and stage plays.

Jamshed Ansari played the memorable role of Safdar in the longest run Pakistani Radio programme 'Hamid Mian Kay Haan'. Listening the programme became the second habit of the Pakistani people for more than four decades.

The same year he left for London and lived there for four years.

In London, Jamshed successfully completed television production courses and worked in stage shows and also for BBC.

Jamshed Ansari returned from England in 1968. In Pakistan, his first stab at acting was in the Lahore television play, 'Jharokay', which was produced and telecast in 1968.

Jamshed's first television play from Karachi television was 'Ghora ghaas khata hai', written by Agha Nasir.

Jamshed's love for acting not only took him irresistibly to the stage and television, but to radio as well. He contributed to numerous radio programmes.

Jamshed earned fifty-five national and two international awards in his forty-one-year show business career. Prominent among those were Quaid-i-Azam Award and Graduate Award.

He breathed his last on August 24, 2005 after suffering from brain tumor.

