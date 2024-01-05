Janhvi Kapoor reveals she became victim of deep fake incident in childhood  

, ,

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2024) Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor disclosed her own encounter with the phenomenon during her teenage years amidst the rising prevalence of deepfake incidents affecting celebrities.

The 26-year-old star expressed her unawareness of how to address the issue at the age of 15, sharing the revelation in light of the recent surge in AI-generated morphed videos featuring various actors circulating on social media.

In a recent interview with an Indian digital magazine, Kapoor commended fellow actress Rashmika Mandanna for taking a stand against deepfake manipulation.

Reflecting on her own experience, she admitted not realizing she had the right to speak out about altered images and deepfakes.

Despite her initial hesitation, Kapoor emphasized the importance of acknowledging one's feelings and experiences, expressing regret for invalidating her own concerns. She admitted to feeling apologetic about her background but has now chosen to embrace her origins, aiming to carry forward the legacy of her late mother, Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor is currently involved in the filming of her debut Telugu film, 'Devara,' alongside Jr. NTR.