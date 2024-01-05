Open Menu

Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Became Victim Of Deep Fake Incident In Childhood

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 05, 2024 | 07:31 PM

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she became victim of deep fake incident in childhood  

The 26-year-old star expresses her unawareness of how to address the issue at the age of 15, sharing the revelation in light of the recent surge in AI-generated morphed videos featuring various actors circulating on social media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2024) Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor disclosed her own encounter with the phenomenon during her teenage years amidst the rising prevalence of deepfake incidents affecting celebrities.

The 26-year-old star expressed her unawareness of how to address the issue at the age of 15, sharing the revelation in light of the recent surge in AI-generated morphed videos featuring various actors circulating on social media.

In a recent interview with an Indian digital magazine, Kapoor commended fellow actress Rashmika Mandanna for taking a stand against deepfake manipulation.

Reflecting on her own experience, she admitted not realizing she had the right to speak out about altered images and deepfakes.

Despite her initial hesitation, Kapoor emphasized the importance of acknowledging one's feelings and experiences, expressing regret for invalidating her own concerns. She admitted to feeling apologetic about her background but has now chosen to embrace her origins, aiming to carry forward the legacy of her late mother, Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor is currently involved in the filming of her debut Telugu film, 'Devara,' alongside Jr. NTR.

Related Topics

India Film And Movies Bollywood Social Media Sridevi

Recent Stories

Eurozone inflation rises in December

Eurozone inflation rises in December

1 minute ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: HistoSonics

Press Release from Business Wire: HistoSonics

11 minutes ago
 US adds 216,000 jobs as hiring picks up, unemploym ..

US adds 216,000 jobs as hiring picks up, unemployment steady

11 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to improve cleanliness system, s ..

Steps being taken to improve cleanliness system, says Sec LG South

11 minutes ago
 Five including woman injured as car fell into rive ..

Five including woman injured as car fell into river

11 minutes ago
 Directive for accelerating construction work at me ..

Directive for accelerating construction work at mega projects

12 minutes ago
Election Tribunal dismisses Swati's appeal over re ..

Election Tribunal dismisses Swati's appeal over rejected nomination papers

12 minutes ago
 Panaflexes displayed as part of election campaign ..

Panaflexes displayed as part of election campaign removed

16 minutes ago
 DC inspects ongoing construction work at park

DC inspects ongoing construction work at park

16 minutes ago
 District administration launches e-domicile under ..

District administration launches e-domicile under Khushhal KP Program

33 minutes ago
 Faculty members of Afghan varsities call on Govern ..

Faculty members of Afghan varsities call on Governor, discuss promotion of educa ..

23 minutes ago
 Ali Mardan assures to provide missing facilities t ..

Ali Mardan assures to provide missing facilities to SMBZANICQ

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz