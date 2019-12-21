Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha to get engaged tomorrow

(@fidahassanain)

The friends and fans of couple say that they know their plan after their joint-dance went viral on social media.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2019) Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha are getting engaged tomorrow as their invitation card sent to close friends and relatives went viral on social media here on Saturday.

According to the invitation card, the engagement ceremony will be held on Sunday from 1: 00 pm to 2: 30pm somewhere in Karachi as the venue was erased from the card that was made viral on social media.

The fans of both thronged the social media, expressed good wishes for the couple. Some friends of the couple said on twitter that they already knew about them that they were going to marry soon after their joint dance went viral on the social media.

Some friends expressed their pleasure to know that the couple was going to get engaged, some congratulated them and some made fun by saying that their dance had already made them aware of their close relations.

The video showing Jibran Nasir dancing with Mansha Pasha at a ceremony went viral on social media.