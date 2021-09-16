Kangana may land in trouble if she skips next court hearing

(@fidahassanain)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2021) Indian actress Kangana Ranaut might be arrested by the police if she failed to turn up before a court on the next date of hearing in adefamation case against her, the Indian media reported on Thursday

Poet and screenwriter Javed Akhtar had filed defamation suit against the actress. The court will hear the case on September 20.

The plaintiff had submitted that Kangana made “baseless allegations” against him.

Akhtar allegedly told her to issue an apology to actor Hrithik Roshan for damaging his reputation through her statements.

Previously, Roshan had filed a defamation case against the national award-winning actress back in 2016 as well.

Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, the counsel of the actress, had previously said his client showed symptoms of coronavirus and was unable to attend the hearing on medical grounds.

He said that she was travelling within the country to attend promotional events.

He asked the court to grant them seven days so the actress could make a recovery and take the Covid-19 test. He also pleaded with the court that the actress can attend a virtual hearing.

Javed Akhtar’s lawyer stated that Ranaut was using delaying tactics. The legal experts believed that Kangana might be arrested if she failed to turn up before the court on the next date of hearing.