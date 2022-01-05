Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

(@FahadShabbir)

Deepika Padukone who has turned 36 has shared the release date of her next film Gehraiyaan as birthday gift for her fans and followers on photo-sharing app.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2022) Bollywood star Katrina Kaif sent love and sweet birthday wishes to Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone turned 36 years old.

Taking to Instagram, the actress who tied knot with Vicky Kaushal last year in December uploaded a photo of Deepika to extend her love and sweet wishes on her birthday. Katrina wrote, “Happy birthday to u Deepika Padukone” coupled with an heart emoji.

The actress prayed for the fellow actress, “May this year be full of only health, peace and happiness,”.

On her special day, Deepika shared the release date of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan for her fans and followers on Instagram.

She wrote, “A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing 11th February!”.