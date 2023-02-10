Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive marriage

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2023) Actress-cum-singer Komal Rizvi opened up about sufferings and trauma she faced during her four years long marriage.

The actress revealed how she physical suffered and went through emotional trauma at the hands of her former husband.

She said that her marriage was semi-aranges when she was only 21.

“I went to UAE after marriage and a year later, we shifted to Oman, where I stayed for three years,” she said during a recent interview.

She lashed out at the society for not teaching a girl her boundaries, so no one could hurt her.

"I wasn't taught this rather I was taught to abide by the husband and his parents," she said, adding that she did not much aware about the aspect which is about raising voice for the rights.

.Komal said that she was taught that the things would be more better if she would be more loving and giving to her husband.

She also revealed that once she was hit by her husband in Oman ams and she called the police but they did not take any action against her husband.

"I was trapped in an abusive marriage," said the actress, adding that divorce was not that much painful which the abuse was.

She regretted that she stayed in that relationship despite the abuse for four years.