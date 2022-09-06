Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

(@Abdulla99267510)

Aamir Khan's film which has incurred huge losses will be released for OTT from October 20.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2022) 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will be available on streaming giant Netflix next month.

Aamir Khan's film could not show good performance at the Box Office as it's dismal numbers are an open secret at this point.

Laal Singh Chaddha has incurred massive losses for the producers, given the huge budget and unexpected collections at the ticket windows.

The latest reports suggest that the makers have inked a deal for the OTT release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ to make up for the deficit.

The reports say that the film will be available on the streaming giant Netflix from October 20.

Earlier, Aamir Khan also backed the title under his production house that was seeking an INR150 crore deal for the streaming rights, however, locked it at INR80-90 crore.

The Indian media also report that ‘Laal Singh Chaddha by the end of the third week of release, has grossed approximately INR60 crore in tickets sales and is expected to incur a loss of over INR100 crore.

Besides it, Khan has decided to let go of his remuneration for his biggest Box Office dud in order to ease up the loss amount of over INR100 crore.

Director Advait Chandan has helmed the romance drama, which is an official adaptation of the 90s Hollywood hit ‘Forrest Gump’ featuring Tom Hanks. The title follows the tale of a simple man whose life turns around because of a miracle.

The star cast of the movie includes the ‘3 Idiots’ duo along with Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ of Khan was released worldwide on August 11 in India and in many other countries.