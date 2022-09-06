UrduPoint.com

Laal Singh Chaddha To Be Released On Netflix

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 06, 2022 | 01:32 PM

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

Aamir Khan's film which has incurred huge losses will be released for OTT from October 20.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2022) 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will be available on streaming giant Netflix next month.

Aamir Khan's film could not show good performance at the Box Office as it's dismal numbers are an open secret at this point.

Laal Singh Chaddha has incurred massive losses for the producers, given the huge budget and unexpected collections at the ticket windows.

The latest reports suggest that the makers have inked a deal for the OTT release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ to make up for the deficit.

The reports say that the film will be available on the streaming giant Netflix from October 20.

Earlier, Aamir Khan also backed the title under his production house that was seeking an INR150 crore deal for the streaming rights, however, locked it at INR80-90 crore.

The Indian media also report that ‘Laal Singh Chaddha by the end of the third week of release, has grossed approximately INR60 crore in tickets sales and is expected to incur a loss of over INR100 crore.

Besides it, Khan has decided to let go of his remuneration for his biggest Box Office dud in order to ease up the loss amount of over INR100 crore.

Director Advait Chandan has helmed the romance drama, which is an official adaptation of the 90s Hollywood hit ‘Forrest Gump’ featuring Tom Hanks. The title follows the tale of a simple man whose life turns around because of a miracle.

The star cast of the movie includes the ‘3 Idiots’ duo along with Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ of Khan was released worldwide on August 11 in India and in many other countries.

Related Topics

India Film And Movies Budget Aamir Khan Man Naga Tom Hanks August October Media From Netflix

Recent Stories

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-econom ..

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-economic development in Xinjiang: FO

59 minutes ago
 Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

2 hours ago
 Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Wazir ..

Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

4 hours ago
 High level decision to be taken against Imran for ..

High level decision to be taken against Imran for creating rift among high ranki ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.