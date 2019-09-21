UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Meets Ailing Comedian Amanullah

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 06:53 PM

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director meets ailing comedian Amanullah

Executive Director, Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Ather Ali Khan, along with Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, here on Saturday visited the residence of world famous comedian Amanullah Khan, who is under treatment at his home

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Executive Director, Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Ather Ali Khan, along with Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, here on Saturday visited the residence of world famous comedian Amanullah Khan, who is under treatment at his home.

The actor is suffering from multiple health issues with facing financial constraints. Ather Ali Khan presented him a cheque and said that Alhamra was continuously struggling to bring back and support the iconic faces that have entertained the audience for decades.

Ather further said that the services of Amanullah Khan in the field of art and promotion of culture could not be forgotten because of his mesmerizing performances during the past decades.

He said Amanullah is a great name in the world of comedy and he had proved to be a true identity of Pakistan.

Ather Khan prayed for early recovery of the legendary actor and comedian.

Amanullah thanked the LAC Executive Director and said that as long the country had good people like Ather Ali Khan, its cultural heritage was in the safe hands. He appreciated his efforts for helping artists, who were facing unfavorable circumstances.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Amanullah Khan From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

1 hour ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.