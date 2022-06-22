(@Abdulla99267510)

The actor did not pursue her appeal after which the court disposed it off.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2022) The Lahore High Court on Wednesday disposed of an appeal of actor Meera against verdict of a local court about her marriage with Atiq-ur-Rehman.

Earlier, a session court has declared Meera as wife of Atiq-ur-Rehman and held that Nikahnama (marriage certificate) is authentic.

The actor, however, had denied the ruling and challenged it before the Lahore High Court.