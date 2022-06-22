- Home
- LHC disposes of Meera's appeal against verdict about her marriage with Atiq-ur-Rehman
LHC Disposes Of Meera's Appeal Against Verdict About Her Marriage With Atiq-ur-Rehman
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 22, 2022 | 04:55 PM
The actor did not pursue her appeal after which the court disposed it off.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2022) The Lahore High Court on Wednesday disposed of an appeal of actor Meera against verdict of a local court about her marriage with Atiq-ur-Rehman.
The court rejected the appeal after the actor did not turn up and pusue the case.
Earlier, a session court has declared Meera as wife of Atiq-ur-Rehman and held that Nikahnama (marriage certificate) is authentic.
The actor, however, had denied the ruling and challenged it before the Lahore High Court.