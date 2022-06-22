UrduPoint.com

LHC Disposes Of Meera's Appeal Against Verdict About Her Marriage With Atiq-ur-Rehman

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 22, 2022 | 04:55 PM

LHC disposes of Meera's appeal against verdict about her marriage with Atiq-ur-Rehman

The actor did not pursue her appeal after which the court disposed it off.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2022) The Lahore High Court on Wednesday disposed of an appeal of actor Meera against verdict of a local court about her marriage with Atiq-ur-Rehman.

The court rejected the appeal after the actor did not turn up and pusue the case.

Earlier, a session court has declared Meera as wife of Atiq-ur-Rehman and held that Nikahnama (marriage certificate) is authentic.

The actor, however, had denied the ruling and challenged it before the Lahore High Court.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Meera Marriage Wife Court

Recent Stories

England to play 7 T20Is against Pakistan in Karach ..

England to play 7 T20Is against Pakistan in Karachi, Lahore, and Multan

9 minutes ago
 Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering ..

Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering case

51 minutes ago
 Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sind ..

Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sindh

1 hour ago
 The federal cabinet reduces the price of ‘Remdes ..

The federal cabinet reduces the price of ‘Remdesivir’, an antiviral drug for ..

2 hours ago
 Govt intends to amend PEMRA rules: Marriyum

Govt intends to amend PEMRA rules: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 Sethi favours provision of bases to the US in Paki ..

Sethi favours provision of bases to the US in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.