Maharashtra Govt Allows Reopening Of Cinema Halls, Theatres, Multiplexes

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 04:44 PM

Maharashtra govt allows reopening of cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes

The cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be reopened with 50 per cent of their seating capacity outside containment zones.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2020) Maharashtra government on Wednesday allowed to reopen cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes from Nov 5th , the reports said on Wednesday.

The cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes would be reopened with 50 per cent of their seating capacity in areas outside containment zones.

Asian news International also confirmed this development through its Twitter account.

It said: “Maharashtra Government allows cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes to open with 50% of their seating capacity in areas outside containment zones from 5th November,”.

The entertainment industry appeared as the top most industry that suffered a lot due to Covid-19. The citizens failed to find entertainment opportunities during closure cinemas.

More Stories From Showbiz

