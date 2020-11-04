Maharashtra govt allows reopening of cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes

(@fidahassanain)

The cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be reopened with 50 per cent of their seating capacity outside containment zones.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2020) Maharashtra government on Wednesday allowed to reopen cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes from Nov 5th , the reports said on Wednesday.

Asian news International also confirmed this development through its Twitter account.

It said: “Maharashtra Government allows cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes to open with 50% of their seating capacity in areas outside containment zones from 5th November,”.

The entertainment industry appeared as the top most industry that suffered a lot due to Covid-19. The citizens failed to find entertainment opportunities during closure cinemas.