UrduPoint.com

Mahira Khan Reacts To Clashes Outside Imran Khan’s Residence  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 15, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Mahira Khan reacts to clashes outside Imran Khan’s residence  

The actress has called it ridiculous and wished safety of everyone including the law enforcers and the PTI workers.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2023) Lollywood star Mahira Khan on Wednesday reacted to the clashes between the law enforcers and the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) outside the residence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Zaman Park.

The Raees actress took to Twitter and made a tweet in response to the Tweet of PTI Chairman over the situation outside his residence.

Mahira Tweeted, “This is absolutely ridiculous! Praying for everyone’s safety and for some sanity to prevail!,”.

The PTI Chief had tweeted earlier, “Rangers firing straight into unarmed citizens at Zaman Park as if they are attacking an enemy force on the battlefield,”.

The whole day witnessed clashes between the law enforcers and the PTI workers as both sides continued their efforts to achieve their goals. The law enforcers continued to move towards Imran Khan’s residence to take him into custody while the PTI workers showed the same resistance. Finally, the court invention stopped all this. The LHC on a plea stopped the police from operation till tomorrow morning.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Twitter Same Mahira Khan All From Court

Recent Stories

UAE President receives UAE&#039;s Swimming Team 62

UAE President receives UAE&#039;s Swimming Team 62

9 minutes ago
 Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arres ..

Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arrest': Agha Hassan

23 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador to US Says Rejected Charges Aga ..

Russian Ambassador to US Says Rejected Charges Against Russian Military in Drone ..

23 minutes ago
 Combating islamophobia demands collective efforts: ..

Combating islamophobia demands collective efforts: Speaker National Assembly Raj ..

24 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to Mian Mehmoodur Rashid ..

Court grants interim bail to Mian Mehmoodur Rashid till Mar 31

24 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2023

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.