Mahira Khan reacts to clashes outside Imran Khan’s residence  

The actress has called it ridiculous and wished safety of everyone including the law enforcers and the PTI workers.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2023) Lollywood star Mahira Khan on Wednesday reacted to the clashes between the law enforcers and the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) outside the residence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Zaman Park.

The Raees actress took to Twitter and made a tweet in response to the Tweet of PTI Chairman over the situation outside his residence.

Mahira Tweeted, “This is absolutely ridiculous! Praying for everyone’s safety and for some sanity to prevail!,”.

The PTI Chief had tweeted earlier, “Rangers firing straight into unarmed citizens at Zaman Park as if they are attacking an enemy force on the battlefield,”.

The whole day witnessed clashes between the law enforcers and the PTI workers as both sides continued their efforts to achieve their goals. The law enforcers continued to move towards Imran Khan’s residence to take him into custody while the PTI workers showed the same resistance. Finally, the court invention stopped all this. The LHC on a plea stopped the police from operation till tomorrow morning.