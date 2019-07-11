UrduPoint.com
Mahira Khan Says Shahrukh Khan Is Always Late On Set

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 22 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:31 AM

She was asked an interesting question at the red carpet of Lux Style Awards (LSA) about which actor she thinks is always late on set.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 11th July, 2019) Actress Mahira Khan has revealed how Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan is always late on set.

Thinking a little, she replies, “I don’t know which actor is late on set,” and then abruptly Names “Shahrukh Khan”.

Mahira added that he is the only actor she does not mind waiting for.

Mahira Khan has acted opposite to Shahrukh Khan in Bollywood movie Raees.

Mahira will next be seen in upcoming movie ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, slated for release on Eid-ul-Fitr, 2019.

