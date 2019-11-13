(@Aneesah05582539)

Pakistan's acclaimed actor Mahira Khan came forth with a poignant and moving reminder for all those currently suffering with depression and other mental health issues

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th November, 2019) Pakistan's acclaimed actor Mahira Khan came forth with a poignant and moving reminder for all those currently suffering with depression and other mental health issues.Turning to Twitter, the Raees actor put across a message full of love for her fans and followers and anyone who might be on a rocky path in their lives, ensnared in the gloomy pit of depression.Sharing a quote on the mental illness, Mahira wrote: "Just a reminder..

for anyone who might need it. I do :)"The quote read: "Depression is also� Smaller than you.""Always, it is smaller than you, even when it feels vast. It operates within you, you do not operate within it.

It may be a dark cloud passing across the sky, but if that is a metaphor you are the sky," the excerpt read further.

"You were there before it. And the cloud can't exist without the sky, but the sky can exist without the cloud," it said.The actor has always been vocal about mental health awareness and has also used her platform to give support to anyone going through a rough time.Last year, after a girl named Rushaan Farrukh took her own life in Lahore, the actor came out to stir a discourse on the issue of mental health."When will we start taking mental health seriously? When will we stop calling people mad or ridicule them for how they feel? We need counselors in schools.

Not just for students. We need to educate parents and teachers!!," she had tweeted.