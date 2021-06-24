UrduPoint.com
Mehwish Hayat Enjoys Weather In Skardu

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 51 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 04:36 PM

Mehwish Hayat enjoys weather in Skardu

The actress who is in Skardu these days has said that she has been kissed by rose, and is also seen playing with the flowers.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2021) Lollywood Superstar Mehwish Hayat often shares her photos and video clips for her fans and followers.

But the recent video shared by the actress has stunned many of her fans on social media.

She is seen enjoying weather in Skardu. She is seen playing with the flowers and has also adorned her face with a flowers of rose.

Mehwish Hayat wrote: “Kissed by a rose,”.

In summer, mostly people go to Skardu—the beautiful place—to enjoy some leisure time with nature.

