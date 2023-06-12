Mehwish Hayat opens up about ‘surprising announcement’

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Dil Lagi actress says there is no surprise announcement she is planning to make after Eid.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12th, 2023) Renowned film and tv star Mehwish Hayat opened about the rumors that she was going to make a surprising announcement soon after Eid-ul-Adha.

The actress made this statement in a bid to clarify her position after the fake reports emerged on different forums. She was falsely quoted her as saying that she was ready to announce a "big surprise" following Eid-ul-Adha.

Taking to Twitter, Mehwish Hayat corrected the publication by stating, "There is no surprise announcement I'm planning to make after Eid. Considering I have not mentioned anything, I have no idea where this came from," in response to the outlet's tweet that had misquoted her.

It's important to note that Mehwish Hayat had previously hinted at her return to dramas earlier this year, mentioning that she was currently in the process of reading scripts.

During a chat show appearance with veteran cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, the celebrated actor expressed her eagerness to work in a drama again, stating that she had been away from the television scene for nearly five years since her last drama, "Dil Lagi."

Mehwish Hayat silently conveyed a message through her statement, saying that she remained focused on her work and is determined to cater to Pakistani drama audiences' preferences and expectations.

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat experienced career highs last year with the release of the Eid-ul-Adha film "London Nahi Jaunga," directed by Nadeem Baig, as well as her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with the highly anticipated series "Ms. Marvel." Both projects garnered immense praise from both viewers and critics.