Mehwish Hayat recites Naat “Karam Mere Aaqa”

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2020) Popular actress and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat recited beautiful Naat “Karam Mere Aaqa” in the holy month of Ramazan here on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the actress shared a video wherein she was seen reciting ‘Naat Sharif’ in love with the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

She wrote: “ I feel blessed that this Ramzan I am able to share a piece of my heart with you. This naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (S.A.W) is very special to me.I hope it touches you in the same way it touched me,”

Naat Sharif titled “Karam mere Aaqa”,was composed and produced by Mian Yousuf Salahuddin and written by Ali Zahoor. Afsheen Hayat and Shah Fahaam edited the video.