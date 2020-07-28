UrduPoint.com
Mehwish Hayat Shares Luxurious Life-style Picture

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:03 PM

Mehwish Hayat shares luxurious life-style picture

Sitara-i-Imtiaz  Recipient Mehwish Hayat has shared luxurious life-style picture, saying that it is for the sick minded people.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2020) Renowned actress and Sitara-i-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat shared her picture and said that this one for all the sick minded.

Taking to Twitter, Mehwish Hayat said: “I’m so glad there was one photo where my Casio watch is clearly visible,the chai stained pillow isn’t there,my legs can be seen & my neck is a little low (as requested).

This ones for all the sick minded. You know who you are & I’m sure you’ll still find something wrong here also!

In another tweet, Mehwish Hayat also wished happy birthday to her colleague Hamayun Saeed. The actress said that she would watch his film “London Nahi jaun ga”, adding that the film was so convincing that none of them could go to London.

