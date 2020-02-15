'Modi is fascist'

(@fidahassanain)

Both Bollywood actors say that hating Muslims is the lifeline of ruling Bhartia Janta Party.

NEW DEHLI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2020) Bollywood’s two big Names Mahesh Bhatt and Javed Akhtar have come down hard upon Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “fascist”.

In an interview to an international tv channel, Javed Akhtar answered in yes when he was asked whether their Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fascist.

He said: “Yes, he is. I mean the fascists don’t have horns on their heads as their thinking and approach tell everything about them,”. He also defined fascism saying that one who is fascist thinks himself superior from others.

He also stated that these people always caused troubles to others. Mahesh Bhatt also strongly criticized PM Modi, saying that hating Muslims is the lifeline of ruling Bhartia Janta Party.

“Islampophobia started after 9/11 which is targeting Muslims around the world but in India, Islamophobia has been created against Muslims,”.

A number of celebrities have criticized Modi government for attacking Muslims and passing anti-Muslims laws in India.