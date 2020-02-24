Moeen Ali stops practice after hearing Aazan

(@fidahassanain)

The player took a side and led team of both sides and offered Namaz and then returned to practice at Qaddafi Stadium today.

(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2020) All rounder Moeen Ali stopped playing soon after listening “Azaan” during training session of Multan Sultans at Qaddafi stadium, went to a corner and stood there here on Monday.

Pakistan Super League-V (PSLV) 2020 is being played in the country has become the centre of attention for the cricket lovers and the fans of every team are eager to see their team playing in the ground. The cricketers are also making efforts to play and perform excellent for their fans during the ongoing tournament.

The training session was continued today when the voice of Aazaan was heard from nearby the ground.

Moeen Ali—the all rounder who heard Aazan , stoped playing, took to a side and then later led the prayer. Former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmad and other players also offered Namaz after Moeen Ali. Soon after performing “Namaz”, the players went back to their training session.

Moeen Ali who is player of British team offers five time prayer in a day does not take part even in the gatherings where Al-cohol is consumed.