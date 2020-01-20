UrduPoint.com
Musical Evening To Be Held To Pay Tribute To 90s, 80s Music

Chand Sahkeel 9 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 03:13 PM

A musical evening, titled ""Yeh Shaam Phir Nahi Aye Gi" will be organized here on Saturday to pay tribute to the golden era of Pakistani music of 80s and 90s

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :A musical evening, titled ""Yeh Shaam Phir Nahi Aye Gi" will be organized here on Saturday to pay tribute to the golden era of Pakistani music of 80s and 90s.

Arranged by the RUNG school of Music and Arts at The Farm in Bani Gala, the evening will be dedicated to the golden era of Pakistani pop music, 80s and 90s, which comprised of famous singers and musicians such as Junaid Jamshaid, Junoon, Amir Zaki and Vital Signs.

The musical evening will include singer like Razia Abrar on vocals, Zain bin Qaiser on vocals and guitar and Harris Dogar on percussions.

The organizers said the event was an attempt to hit the nostalgic chord of our golden musical era for which Pakistani music industry was famous in the entire sub-continent.

He said aim of the event to rejuvenate the heart-felt tunes from bands like Strings, Vital Signs, Junoon, Awaz and musicians like Junaid Jamshed, Najam Sheraz and Haroon, the name who are shining stars of that unforgettable era.

